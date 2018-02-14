Van Breda defence attacks State’s DNA evidence

Advocate Pieter Botha has been defending his DNA expert Antonel Olckers after the court questioned her testimony.

CAPE TOWN - The defence for murder accused Henri van Breda has attempted to cast doubt on the State's DNA evidence.

Van Breda's legal team attempted to solidify his version of events that an intruder killed his parents and older brother and severely injured his teenage sister in their Stellenbosch home in 2015.



The State has argued that Olckers merely tested the prosecution's case and never did her own tests.

Botha says there wasn't money for Olckers to do the tests and it was his decision.

He says if it wasn't for Olckers, several incongruities in the State's evidence would never have been brought to the court's attention.

Olckers had found that the SAPS lab didn't comply with some of the standard operating procedures, meaning the test results couldn't be deemed as scientifically valid.

Botha has also argued that the laboratory's lack of accreditation raises questions about whether it's capable of generating scientifically valid results.

