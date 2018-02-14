'There's a Hawk on my stoep': Twitter takes jibe at Guptas following raid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

'There's a Hawk on my stoep': Twitter takes jibe at Guptas following raid

While the rest of the world toasts Valentine's Day, South Africans have been celebrating the Hawks' raid on the Gupta family's properties.

Members of Hawks and Saps raid the Gupta compound in Saxonwold reportedly making three arrests in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm Project. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Members of Hawks and Saps raid the Gupta compound in Saxonwold reportedly making three arrests in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm Project. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - While the rest of the world toasts Valentine's Day, South Africans have been celebrating the Hawks' raid on the Gupta family's properties.

Hawks and South African Police Service (SAPS) officials swooped on the Gupta's Saxonwold compound and other properties on Wednesday morning, with three people arrested.

This comes the day after the ANC NEC confirmed that it has recalled Jacob Zuma.

South Africans have welcomed the raid, with some indicating it's the beginning of the end for those implicated in state capture.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA