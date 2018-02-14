'There's a Hawk on my stoep': Twitter takes jibe at Guptas following raid
While the rest of the world toasts Valentine's Day, South Africans have been celebrating the Hawks' raid on the Gupta family's properties.
JOHANNESBURG - While the rest of the world toasts Valentine's Day, South Africans have been celebrating the Hawks' raid on the Gupta family's properties.
Hawks and South African Police Service (SAPS) officials swooped on the Gupta's Saxonwold compound and other properties on Wednesday morning, with three people arrested.
This comes the day after the ANC NEC confirmed that it has recalled Jacob Zuma.
South Africans have welcomed the raid, with some indicating it's the beginning of the end for those implicated in state capture.#GuptaHawksRaid - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
More in Local
-
Police identify man allegedly mauled by pride of lions
-
Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion
-
ANC in WC asks Zille to postpone Sopa
-
'Warnings & threats' as Zuma responds to recall
-
ANC believes ‘disciplined member’ Zuma will resign
-
Parliament committee orders Prasa to urgently reopen CT’s central line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.