'There's a Hawk on my stoep': Twitter takes jibe at Guptas following raid

JOHANNESBURG - While the rest of the world toasts Valentine's Day, South Africans have been celebrating the Hawks' raid on the Gupta family's properties.

Hawks and South African Police Service (SAPS) officials swooped on the Gupta's Saxonwold compound and other properties on Wednesday morning, with three people arrested.

This comes the day after the ANC NEC confirmed that it has recalled Jacob Zuma.

South Africans have welcomed the raid, with some indicating it's the beginning of the end for those implicated in state capture.