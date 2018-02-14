SANDF to support to police in crime fight, top cop tells Cape Flats residents

General Khehla John Sitole was in Bishop Lavis on Tuesday, where he outlined a turnaround plan for the war on crime.

CAPE TOWN - The National Police Commissioner is on a charm offensive on the Cape Flats, promising a new era in crime fighting.

Sitole believes the key to beating gangsters and drug dealers lies in fostering creative solutions and better basic policing among the average member.

He's starting by canvassing policemen and women on the Cape Flats to get a sense of what their issues are.

But for people living in communities like Elsies River, Bonteheuwel, Manenberg and Mitchells Plain, who face the threat of gangs and drugs on a daily basis, a mere talk shop is not enough.

They have called on numerous occasions for the army to be deployed in their neighbourhoods.

Last year Police Minister Fikile Mbalula promised to do just that, but months on, there's still no sign of a deployment.

Sitole says the army will make an appearance, but only as part of normal police operations.

“They will be providing support through Operation Fiela and you will see them in action.”

The commissioner is taking his turnaround strategy on the road, visiting various police stations across the country in the hopes of improving policing.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)