Saftu: Gupta raids a victory for groups who called for action

Three people have been arrested and will be appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrates court in connection with the Free State Estina Dairy Farm scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the Hawks raid on the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound.

Saftu says the search and seizure operations in Johannesburg and Bedfordview are a victory for all organisations that have been demanding serious action for a long time.

These properties in Bedfordview visited by the Hawks this morning belong to key Gupta lieutenant Ashok Narayan, former MD of Sahara Systems. #Guptas pic.twitter.com/044EvAr2w9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

At the same time, two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks.

Residents of Bedfordview say that the Hawks were at a peach-coloured house on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren roads this morning but they also targeted the neighbouring property - a large, modern newly built grey mansion.

The properties belong to former Sahara Systems MD and key Gupta lieutenant Narayan.

Last week, the Public Protector found the Free State Agriculture Department guilty of gross misconduct and maladministration for its handling of the Estina project.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office released the report on her website and ordered Premier Ace Magashule to institute disciplinary processes against implicated officials.

