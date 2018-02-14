Rand firms on talk Zuma will resign, reported Gupta arrest
Zuma is expected to respond on Wednesday to the ANC’s order to step down as head of state, party officials said, after the party gave him no firm deadline to resign.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Wednesday on expectations President Jacob Zuma would offer his formal resignation after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party ordered the 75-year old to step down.
At 0714 GMT, the rand was 0.8% firmer at R11.8590 to the dollar.
Zuma is expected to respond on Wednesday to the ANC’s order to step down as head of state, party officials said, after the party gave him no firm deadline to resign.
“After waiting for so long for such a major event, we still think that a formal resignation/removal will trigger some sharp gains, even if only temporarily,” Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said in a note.
The presidency told the media on Wednesday to “await official notification” of a briefing by Zuma, amid expectations of his resignation.
Gains were supported after a police unit raided the home of the Gupta family, wealthy friends of Zuma, with local police reporting that one member of the family has been arrested.
The Guptas are accused by the public anti-graft watchdog of using their friendship with Zuma to influence policy and amass wealth. They have denied any wrongdoing.
Bonds were stronger with the yield on the benchmark 2026 government issue down 5.5 basis points to 8.400%.
Stocks were firmer, with the Johannesburg bourse’s index of 40 blue-chip stocks up 0.3% to 50,540 points, while the All-Share index lifted 0.21% to 57,330 points.
More in Business
-
[WATCH LIVE] Exxaro officials at Eskom inquiry
-
Rand strengthens as ANC joins Zuma no confidence motion
-
PIC concerned by false information over R5bn Eskom loan
-
Google to debut emails that automatically update
-
#RandReport: Rand slides after ANC says no deadline for Zuma exit
-
For advertisers, Snapchat's got the kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.