Presidency: No communication on Zuma briefing for Wednesday

It was reported on Tuesday, that the president would hold a briefing following the ANC's decision to recall him from office.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Presidency says that it has not issued any official communication on a media briefing that is scheduled to be held by President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

The Presidency has urged the media to await official communication on the matter.

JUST IN: There is no official communication that President Zuma will brief the nation today. Statement from the @PresidencyZA #ZumaExist pic.twitter.com/uxQnZqrFtu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

The ANC on Tuesday said it expects the president to respond on Wednesday to an effective ultimatum to resign or be recalled.

Eyewitness News has, however, seen an email which was sent to the police at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, alerting them of a press conference scheduled for 10am on Wednesday.

The police were asked to free up parking for media outside broadcasting vans and to expect a large contingent of journalists.

Meanwhile, the situation remains quiet at Zuma’s residence.

Besides a five car convoy leaving the estate on Wednesday morning, there has been no other presidential protection unit movement.