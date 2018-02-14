Police portfolio committee welcomes arrests made by Hawks at Gupta home

The suspects were arrested in connection with the looting of over R200 million of the failed Vrede Dairy farm.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's portfolio committee on police has welcomed the progress by the Hawks in the Vrede farm investigations after the arrest of five suspects on Wednesday.

Several properties were raided on Wednesday, including the Guptas' Saxonwold compound.

Their lawyer has moved to clarify that none of the Guptas' were handcuffed on Wednesday.

Committee Chairperson Francois Beukman says this breakthrough shows a concerted effort by the Hawks to fulfill its mandate of investigating the misuse of state funds.

“We always called for the intensified of the DPCI’s [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] mandate and the intensified fight against corruption as important to the national development plan’s vision for a South Africa that is safe and has the ability to create job opportunities to the citizenry.”