Police portfolio committee welcomes arrests made by Hawks at Gupta home
The suspects were arrested in connection with the looting of over R200 million of the failed Vrede Dairy farm.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's portfolio committee on police has welcomed the progress by the Hawks in the Vrede farm investigations after the arrest of five suspects on Wednesday.
The suspects were arrested in connection with the looting of over R200 million of the failed Vrede Dairy farm.
Several properties were raided on Wednesday, including the Guptas' Saxonwold compound.
Their lawyer has moved to clarify that none of the Guptas' were handcuffed on Wednesday.
Committee Chairperson Francois Beukman says this breakthrough shows a concerted effort by the Hawks to fulfill its mandate of investigating the misuse of state funds.
“We always called for the intensified of the DPCI’s [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] mandate and the intensified fight against corruption as important to the national development plan’s vision for a South Africa that is safe and has the ability to create job opportunities to the citizenry.”
More in Local
-
Parly gears up to elect new president in wake of Zuma exit
-
Gupta family member, 4 others to appear in court following Hawks raids
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 February 2018
-
'The best Valentine's gift SA could get' - Zuma resigns
-
[WATCH] Strange comings & goings at Oakbay
-
[WATCH] Jacob Zuma: The fall of an ANC son, put to the sword by his comrades
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.