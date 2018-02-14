Police identify man allegedly mauled by pride of lions

The incident took place last week when three suspected illegal poachers were attacked by lions.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say the man who was allegedly mauled by a pride of lions in a private game reserve near Hoedspruit has been positively identified.

The incident took place last week when three suspected illegal poachers were attacked by lions which resulted in the death of the suspect and two of his accomplices survived unharmed.

The police say the duo fled back to their home country in Mozambique where they then reported the ordeal to the deceased’s family.

Authorities say the victim has been identified by his sister-in-law, who is staying in South Africa, at a mortuary in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The man who was allegedly mauled by a pride of lions in a private game reserve has been positively identified as David Baloyi aged 50 years from Mozambique. During the incident, Baloyi was killed and eaten by the lions. Police in Hoedspruit are still investigating the case of the inquest.”

