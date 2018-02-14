Police identify man allegedly mauled by pride of lions
The incident took place last week when three suspected illegal poachers were attacked by lions.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say the man who was allegedly mauled by a pride of lions in a private game reserve near Hoedspruit has been positively identified.
The incident took place last week when three suspected illegal poachers were attacked by lions which resulted in the death of the suspect and two of his accomplices survived unharmed.
The police say the duo fled back to their home country in Mozambique where they then reported the ordeal to the deceased’s family.
Authorities say the victim has been identified by his sister-in-law, who is staying in South Africa, at a mortuary in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The man who was allegedly mauled by a pride of lions in a private game reserve has been positively identified as David Baloyi aged 50 years from Mozambique. During the incident, Baloyi was killed and eaten by the lions. Police in Hoedspruit are still investigating the case of the inquest.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion
-
ANC in WC asks Zille to postpone Sopa
-
'Warnings & threats' as Zuma responds to recall
-
ANC believes ‘disciplined member’ Zuma will resign
-
Parliament committee orders Prasa to urgently reopen CT’s central line
-
Woman killed in Elsies River building fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.