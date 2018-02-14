Popular Topics
Police arrest two men for attack on hikers at Silvermine reserve

The nine hikers were ambushed in January, with five of them were stabbed.

FILE: A view of Kalk Bay in the Silvermine Nature Reserve. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A view of Kalk Bay in the Silvermine Nature Reserve. Picture: EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two men in connection with an attack on a group of hikers in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.

The nine hikers were ambushed in January, with five of them were stabbed.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday and remain in custody.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The Western Cape SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula is pleased with the arrest of two men, aged 18 and 32 years respectively, on charges of robbery.”

Late in January, a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife at the Echo Valley near Kalk Bay.

At least 85 attacks on hikers have been recorded over the past 12 months.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

