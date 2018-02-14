Phumzile van Damme resigns as DA spokesperson
Phumzile van Damme says she would like to commit more time to studying towards a masters degree and starting a family.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance' s Phumzile van Damme has stepped down as the party's national spokesperson.
The Member of Parliament took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce her resignation.
Van Damme says she would like to commit more time to studying towards a masters degree and starting a family.
She says she will remain in her position as shadow minister of communications.
It is true, I have resigned as DA National Spokesperson. I remain a member of the party, an MP and the Shadow Minister of Communications. I love the DA, and am committed to building a better future for SA with a party I love.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 14, 2018
There will no doubt be lots of speculation. I would very much love to excluded from narratives that paint me as a poor woman who was bullied by men as if often the narrative of women in the DA. That’s not who I am & not what happened.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 14, 2018
I will be focusing on other pursuits, I’m a newly wed & would to start a family (no I’m not pregnant). I’ve registered for a part-time long distance Master/. I want more balance in my life, focusing on fixing the country, as well as me.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 14, 2018
