Parliament committee orders Prasa to urgently reopen CT’s central line
The Cape’s busiest line has been suspended for more than five weeks due to safety concerns and infrastructure damage.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Transport Committee has ordered the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to urgently reopen Metrorail’s central line.
The Cape’s busiest line, servicing communities such as Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Bonteheuwel, has been suspended for more than five weeks due to safety concerns and infrastructure damage.
The rail crisis has been discussed in the committee this week.
The Transport Committee’s acting chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane says Capetonians are struggling daily to get to work and earn their keep.
He says the committee has received hundreds of emails from frustrated commuters who are desperate for reliable answers.
Prasa boss Cromet Molepo on Tuesday said the route would be up and running by next Wednesday.
But Ramatlakane says the committee does not buy this story, adding the state has the resources to find a short-term solution while a permanent one is being worked on.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
