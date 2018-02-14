Numsa joins investigation into death of Gautrain employee

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Numsa joins investigation into death of Gautrain employee

The man was driving a railroad vehicle and crashed into maintenance equipment last week and died.

FILE: A Gautrain coach parked at the Midrand Depot. Picture: EWN
FILE: A Gautrain coach parked at the Midrand Depot. Picture: EWN
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has joined the Rail Safety Regulator to investigate the death of a Gautrain employee.

The man was driving a railroad vehicle and crashed into maintenance equipment last week and died.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We need to satisfy ourselves that Gautrain is doing everything is its power to ensure that the working conditions of our members are indeed safe and that workers can freely work there without losing their lives or being injured.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA