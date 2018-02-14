Numsa joins investigation into death of Gautrain employee

The man was driving a railroad vehicle and crashed into maintenance equipment last week and died.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has joined the Rail Safety Regulator to investigate the death of a Gautrain employee.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We need to satisfy ourselves that Gautrain is doing everything is its power to ensure that the working conditions of our members are indeed safe and that workers can freely work there without losing their lives or being injured.”