NPA now putting pressure on Zuma over corruption charges

The NPA head Shaun Abrahams has given a team of prosecutors handling the Zuma's corruption case until next Friday to advise him on whether or not to charge him

JOHANNESBURG – It's not just the political pressure which has been turned up on the president. It seems the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is adding to the offensive on President Jacob Zuma.

The Supreme Court set aside the 2009 decision by to withdraw the fraud and corruption case against Zuma.

The authority's Luvuyo Mfaku says that the recent developments around the head of state didn't influence this latest move by the NPA.

“He actually said by the 23rd we must give him their recommendations and then you’d make a decision.

“He had always indicated that the history of this matter is very long and, therefore, he wants to finalise the matter urgently.”