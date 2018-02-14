NPA now putting pressure on Zuma over corruption charges
The NPA head Shaun Abrahams has given a team of prosecutors handling the Zuma's corruption case until next Friday to advise him on whether or not to charge him
JOHANNESBURG – It's not just the political pressure which has been turned up on the president. It seems the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is adding to the offensive on President Jacob Zuma.
The NPA head Shaun Abrahams has given a team of prosecutors handling the Zuma's corruption case until next Friday to advise him on whether or not to charge him.
The Supreme Court set aside the 2009 decision by to withdraw the fraud and corruption case against Zuma.
The authority's Luvuyo Mfaku says that the recent developments around the head of state didn't influence this latest move by the NPA.
“He actually said by the 23rd we must give him their recommendations and then you’d make a decision.
“He had always indicated that the history of this matter is very long and, therefore, he wants to finalise the matter urgently.”
More in Local
-
Police identify man allegedly mauled by pride of lions
-
Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion
-
ANC in WC asks Zille to postpone Sopa
-
'Warnings & threats' as Zuma responds to recall
-
ANC believes ‘disciplined member’ Zuma will resign
-
Parliament committee orders Prasa to urgently reopen CT’s central line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.