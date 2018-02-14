Mbete: Zuma recall now being implemented
Baleka Mbete was speaking after a meeting at Parliament where it was agreed that a motion of no confidence in Zuma will go ahead on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says the recall of President Jacob Zuma is now being implemented.
She was speaking after a meeting at Parliament where it was agreed that a motion of no confidence in Zuma will go ahead on Thursday morning unless Zuma formally tenders his resignation to her before the plenary starts at 2 pm.
All parties agreed on a plan that will see Cyril Ramaphosa elected the country’s new president on Friday morning.
Mbete says the recall decided on by the ANC’s national executive committee will now be given effect.
“The president was elected by the National Assembly and would have to be removed by the National Assembly.”
Thursday’s debate will see Members of Parliament from all parties spelling out the reasons why Zuma’s exit from the Union Buildings has now become urgent.
In a day of dramatic developments, Parliament is now rushing to have Ramaphosa elected as the country’s new president on Friday morning, so that he can deliver the delayed State of the Nation Address that night.
During joint sittings next week, parties will debate the address on Monday and Ramaphosa will reply on Tuesday, with the Budget set to be unveiled on Wednesday.
#ZumaRecall [WATCH] The ANC's reaction to President Jacob Zuma's accusations that he's being victimised and treated unfairly. TK pic.twitter.com/sENxYt566Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
#ZumaRecall [WATCH] The ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe responds to President Jacob Zuma's interview. TK pic.twitter.com/6aP5dCJLla— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
