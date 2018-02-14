Mashatile: President Zuma must go now

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile says the people want to see new management take control of the country.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa could have a new president by Friday, even if Jacob Zuma does not resign by the end of Wednesday.

Speaker Baleka Mbete has confirmed that the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) motion of no confidence in Zuma will be debated on Thursday afternoon by open vote.

African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile and chief whip Jackson Mthembu didn’t mince their words briefing the media after a special caucus meeting in Parliament on Wednesday.

Mashatile says there can be no further delay - President Zuma must go now and the ball is still in his court.

“Our people want to see change. They want to see the new leadership taking over the management, not only of the ANC but of the affairs of the state.”

Following Thursday’s vote of no confidence scheduled for 2 pm, Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in as the country’s next president.

It, however, remains unclear who his deputy will be.

He is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address on Friday.

Mashatile says the party wants to focus on a new era of economic renewal and corruption at state-owned companies, and Zuma must leave now.

Mashatile says it’s not fair to South Africans for him to remain in office another day.

He says the party must get started on its plan of economic renewal, engaging investors and creating jobs.

“We don’t have time to be bickering about who should be president. We have elected president Ramaphosa, he should be the president. All is clear, that is how we move ahead.”

LISTEN: ‘Zuma recall doesn’t absolve ANC of its sins’

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)