[LISTEN] ‘Zuma recall doesn’t absolve ANC of its sins’

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviews DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Ranjeni Munusamy of Tiso BlackStar Group.

CAPE TOWN – DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africa doesn’t have a “Jacob Zuma problem” but an “ANC problem”.

The opposition party leader says South Africa needs to begin a new chapter.

“I think all of us in South Africa needs to recognise the heists, the state capture, the building of Nkandla … it’s not the actions of one man. It is the actions of a collective. We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem. The ANC can’t come now by saying they’re offering Jacob Zuma as the sacrificial lamb … it somehow absolves them of their sins.”

Listen to the audio above for more.