'He's talking rubbish': Opposition parties respond to Zuma address

EFF leader Julius Malema didn't waste time in refuting Jacob Zuma's claim that he was one of the people who was against recalling Thabo Mbeki.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition leaders have been ‘live tweeting’ during President Jacob Zuma's interview on the SABC.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says Zuma is lying about him opposing Thabo Mbeki's recall.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Mainmane says there should be a similar interview by African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa to clarify mistruths.

Malema started commenting on twitter the moment President Zuma claimed that he did not want to recall Mbeki.

“When the ANC discussed this matter I am one of those who was, in fact saying, we should not recall comrade [former] president Mbeki because we’d be creating a bad precedent. If at all we were not happy, I said let’s talk to him and work out an arrangement, how is he going to perform his duties that would not make people feel uncomfortable.”

Malema says this is rubbish, and that it was Zuma who actively mobilised members of the ANC to support the removal of Mbeki 10 years ago.

Malema says Zuma also told him that he cannot work with Mbeki.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told his twitter follows to look at the monster that the ANC has created.

Zuma says he was told that he would be recalled to avoid an issue around two centres of power existing between party and state.

But he believes this is an argument with no basis.

“So what those who have been talking now ‘we don’t want two centres of power.’ I don’t think they understand exactly what they’re talking about. This time there are no two centres of power.”

Maimane says that if it was Ramaphosa who agreed for Zuma to stay, who then has the power in the ANC?

Maimane says he'd like to hear from Ramaphosa himself, from an ANC perspective.

He says the vote of no confidence must go ahead tomorrow to build a new South Africa.