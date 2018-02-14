Hawks wanted to arrest key Gupta lieutenant in Bedfordview raid
The operation didn't last long and just after 9 am, Hawks vehicles could be seen driving down Van Buuren Road towards the highway.
JOHANNESBURG - While attention was focused on Saxonwold on Wednesday morning, the Hawks were also busy in Bedfordview at a property owned by a Gupta company.
At around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Hawks cars pulled up at the corner of Kings Road and Van Buuren; the peach-coloured property is owned by a Gupta company.
Residents say a helicopter was hovering overhead and Kings Road was cordoned off to traffic.
The operation didn't last long and just after 9 am, Hawks vehicles could be seen driving down Van Buuren Road towards the highway.
It’s understood they were at the property to arrest a key Gupta lieutenant.
WATCH: Hawks raid Gupta family compound
Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the Hawks raid on the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound.
Saftu says the search and seizure operations in Johannesburg and Bedfordview are a victory for all organisations that have been demanding serious action for a long time.
Three people have been arrested and will be appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the Free State Estina Dairy Farm scandal.
At the same time, two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Police identify man allegedly mauled by pride of lions
-
Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion
-
ANC in WC asks Zille to postpone Sopa
-
'Warnings & threats' as Zuma responds to recall
-
ANC believes ‘disciplined member’ Zuma will resign
-
Parliament committee orders Prasa to urgently reopen CT’s central line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.