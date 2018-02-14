Hawks wanted to arrest key Gupta lieutenant in Bedfordview raid

The operation didn't last long and just after 9 am, Hawks vehicles could be seen driving down Van Buuren Road towards the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - While attention was focused on Saxonwold on Wednesday morning, the Hawks were also busy in Bedfordview at a property owned by a Gupta company.

At around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Hawks cars pulled up at the corner of Kings Road and Van Buuren; the peach-coloured property is owned by a Gupta company.

Residents say a helicopter was hovering overhead and Kings Road was cordoned off to traffic.

The operation didn't last long and just after 9 am, Hawks vehicles could be seen driving down Van Buuren Road towards the highway.

It’s understood they were at the property to arrest a key Gupta lieutenant.

Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the Hawks raid on the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound.

Saftu says the search and seizure operations in Johannesburg and Bedfordview are a victory for all organisations that have been demanding serious action for a long time.

Three people have been arrested and will be appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the Free State Estina Dairy Farm scandal.

At the same time, two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)