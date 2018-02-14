Hawks: 2 suspects fail to hand themselves over after Gupta raid

The Hawks arrested five suspects during Wednesday's operation which saw searches of various properties, including the Gupta family's compound in Saxonwold.

PRETORIA - The Hawks have confirmed that two suspects who were expected to hand themselves over at the directorate’s offices in Silverton Pretoria have failed to do so.

The arrests are part of ongoing investigations into the Estina Diary Farm scandal in Vrede in the Free State.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says fraud, money laundering and corruption are some of the charges those arrested face.

“We’ve arrested five suspects, the charges that we are preferring are money laundering, fraud and corruption. We are hoping that the other two as well that we had made contact with, who were supposed to have handed themselves over us, will also join us.”

Mulaudzi has also confirmed that one of the two suspects who was expected to hand themselves over has made contact and asked to rather appear in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Thursday, bringing the number of those due to appear to six.

It is understood that one of the Gupta brothers is one those in custody.

The controversial family has been implicated in wide-ranging allegations of corruption, including the theft of millions of rands from the Estina project in the Free State.