Hawks raid Gupta lieutenant's Bedfordview properties
Residents of Bedfordview say that the Hawks were at a peach-coloured house on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren roads this morning but they also targeted the neighbouring property.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Hawks were also at a property in Bedfordview on Wednesday morning executing an operation.
The property is owned by Gupta lieutenant and former managing director of Sahara Systems, Ashok Narayan.
Residents of Bedfordview say that the Hawks were at a peach-coloured house on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren roads this morning but they also targeted the neighbouring property - a large, modern newly built grey mansion.
The properties belong to former Sahara Systems MD and key Gupta lieutenant Narayan.
At around 8.30am this morning, Kings Road was closed off to traffic and there was a helicopter hovering above.
Residents of Bedfordview say that they have been suspicious about these properties for some time and say they laid complaints when workers building the mansion claimed they were being paid with government issue pension checks that bounced.
These properties in Bedfordview visited by the Hawks this morning belong to key Gupta lieutenant Ashok Narayan, former MD of Sahara Systems. #Guptas pic.twitter.com/044EvAr2w9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
More in Local
-
Police identify man allegedly mauled by pride of lions
-
Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion
-
ANC in WC asks Zille to postpone Sopa
-
'Warnings & threats' as Zuma responds to recall
-
ANC believes ‘disciplined member’ Zuma will resign
-
Parliament committee orders Prasa to urgently reopen CT’s central line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.