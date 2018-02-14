Popular Topics
Hawks raid Gupta lieutenant's Bedfordview properties

Residents of Bedfordview say that the Hawks were at a peach-coloured house on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren roads this morning but they also targeted the neighbouring property.

On of the properties in Bedfordview, Johannesburg that was raided by the Hawks on 14 February 2018. Picture: EWN
On of the properties in Bedfordview, Johannesburg that was raided by the Hawks on 14 February 2018. Picture: EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Hawks were also at a property in Bedfordview on Wednesday morning executing an operation.

The property is owned by Gupta lieutenant and former managing director of Sahara Systems, Ashok Narayan.

Residents of Bedfordview say that the Hawks were at a peach-coloured house on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren roads this morning but they also targeted the neighbouring property - a large, modern newly built grey mansion.

The properties belong to former Sahara Systems MD and key Gupta lieutenant Narayan.

At around 8.30am this morning, Kings Road was closed off to traffic and there was a helicopter hovering above.

Residents of Bedfordview say that they have been suspicious about these properties for some time and say they laid complaints when workers building the mansion claimed they were being paid with government issue pension checks that bounced.

