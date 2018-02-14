Hawks raid Gupta family's Saxonwold compound

Law enforcement officials are currently on the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Hawks continue their raid on the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold, there's still no official confirmation that family members have been arrested.

Officers swooped on the premises on Wednesday morning in northern Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi: "We can confirm that we are having an operation in Saxonwold, at the Gupta family compound, where our members are currently busy. We do not want to divulge more as to what is transpiring there due to the sensitivity of the operation."

The net seems to be closing on the controversial family, who have been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.

It is being reported that a Gupta brother and a business associate have been arrested during this morning's operation.

The Gupta family has been linked to state capture involving the president, one of his sons, Duduzane, and a number of government ministers.

The State of Capture report revealed that the Saxonwold home was where the Gupta brothers summoned several ministers and other high ranking politicians.

Eyewitnesss News has seen a Hawks official walking out the Saxonwold compound holding a docket, with a police case number clearly marked in red.

There is no conformation about any arrests but a neighbour reports seeing a person getting into a black car and believes it may have been one of the Gupta brothers.

There scene here is quiet but Gupta security guards remain stationed outside the gates.

The media contingent has also decreased in the last hour, with the gates of the compound remaining locked for now.