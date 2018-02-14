Gigaba says he expects Zuma to do the right thing and resign
Speaking to CNN Gigaba says Zuma has to step down to allow a party president Cyril Ramaphosa take over as head of state.
JOHANNESBURG – With all eyes on President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday morning as he’s expected to respond to the African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) decision to recall him, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says he expects Zuma to do the right thing and resign.
The ruling party has given Zuma marching orders, however, no deadline has been given for his departure from the Union Buildings.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that he expects the president to respond today.
Speaking to CNN, Gigaba says that Zuma has to step down to allow a party president Cyril Ramaphosa take over as head of state.
“Particularly because they’re going to bring about the much required political certainty and policy certainty that we need in order to get South African economy growing beyond the levels that keeps growing at the present moment.”
