Duduzane Zuma spotted at Oakbay’s Sandton offices

Several sources at Oakbay Investments’ Sandton offices claim duffel bags often leave this premises with unknown officials driving black SUVs.

A screengrab of a BBC interview with Duduzane Zuma.
A screengrab of a BBC interview with Duduzane Zuma.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can confirm that Hawks officials visited Oakbay Investments offices in Sandton on Wednesday morning.

It’s understood they arrived at 6.30 am, stayed for an hour and left, apparently empty-handed.

Several sources at Oakbay Investments’ Sandton offices have told EWN that President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, was at the offices on Monday.

They claim duffel bags often leave the premises with unknown officials driving black SUVs.

EWN was turned away from the reception area and was given no answers to several burning questions.

WATCH: Hawks raid Gupta family compound

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hawks said they’re carrying out various raids at a number of properties, including the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold, in relation to the Vrede Farm investigations.

The net seems to be closing in on the controversial family, who have been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.

The Gupta family has been linked to state capture, involving Duduzane and a number of government ministers.

The State of Capture report revealed that the Saxonwold home was where the Gupta brothers summoned several ministers and other high-ranking politicians.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

