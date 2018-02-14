Dissolution of Parliament on hold, for now

Opposition parties have been pushing for Parliament to be dissolved once Jacob Zuma is removed, and for the country to go to the polls to elect a new president.

CAPE TOWN - A call for the dissolution of Parliament is on hold, for now, as political parties on both sides of the House look to work together to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

It says South Africans deserve to vote for the country’s next president.

But for now, the focus is on Thursday’s motion of no confidence, due to pave the way for the election of a new president.

On the back of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) motion of no confidence, the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed a request last week calling for the dissolution of Parliament.

It says South Africans should be allowed to elect their own president and not have one imposed on them by a fractious ANC.

But with political parties now working in tandem, to effect the swift removal of President Zuma from office, the DA says it’s holding back on its request for now.

Chief whip John Steenhuisen said: “Once Mr Zuma has been removed from office, we’ll then seek for the Section 15 motion to be tabled in the National Assembly and for us to debate, vote on it.”

It’s expected Thursday’s motion of no confidence will end with a unanimous and historic decision to remove Zuma from office, paving the way for Cyril Ramaphosa to take centre stage as the nation’s 5th president in the democratic era.

