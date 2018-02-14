CRL Rights Commission to present findings on 'Inxeba' movie

The film ruffled feathers in some parts of the country resulting in a suspension of screenings at some cinemas in the Eastern and Western Cape due to protests.

JOHANNESBURG – The CRL Rights Commission is on Wednesday expected to present its findings on the controversial award-winning movie Inxeba.

The movie came under fire, with some saying it inaccurately portrayed the Xhosa initiation tradition and flouted cultural norms and practices.