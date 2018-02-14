Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion

Mayor Patricia de Lille says following Wednesday afternoon’s judgment, her lawyers will now contact the Speaker’s Office.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Facebook.com.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Facebook.com.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the Cape Town Council Speaker must decide whether a vote of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille will take place in the form of a secret ballot or not.

De Lille lodged the urgent court application because she feared Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors would not be able to cast a free vote on Thursday.

During a DA Council caucus meeting late last month, 84 members voted in favour of Mayor de Lille to be sacked.

Fifty-nine were in support of her retaining her position.

She says following Wednesday afternoon’s judgment, her lawyers will now contact the Speaker’s Office.

“In the arguments yesterday, not one of the parties were opposed to the secret vote.”

De Lille has emphasised she was never against the motion taking place.

“The court has now ruled in my favour when it comes to fairness and so councilors will have their own conscience to decide whether they vote for the motion or against it.”

The DA’s legal representation argued the matter has to do with political power and de Lille's belief that if the vote is secret, she could retain her position.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA