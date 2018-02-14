Popular Topics
Closing arguments given in CT underworld extortion case

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and three others are appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Closing arguments are being heard in the bail applications of five suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, the brother of alleged sexy boys gang leader Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen, and three others are appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

They were arrested in December on charges of extortion and intimidation and are accused of trying to forcibly take control of security contracts at nightclubs and restaurants from an older faction, using violence.

The defence for Modack argues the State does not have a prima facie case against him.

Modack's legal team says there's little evidence before the court and adds his arrest is malicious.

The defence says TSG security is still supplying security to the Grand Cafe, despite the restaurant's previous manager laying these charges.

The court has heard the business is satisfied with the security that's being provided by TSG.

The defence adds the State has brought no evidence that the accused threatened or intimidated the complainants.

