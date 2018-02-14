Chief Justice available on Thursday for Ramaphosa swearing in

This comes after Jacob Zuma resigned as president of the country on Wednesday. He was recalled by the African National Congress on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Party chief whips have been told Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is available on Thursday for the swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa as President of South Africa.

