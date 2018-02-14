Chief Justice available on Thursday for Ramaphosa swearing in

Parly gears up to elect new president in wake of Zuma exit
Politics
This comes after Jacob Zuma resigned as president of the country on Wednesday. He was recalled by the African National Congress on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Party chief whips have been told Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is available on Thursday for the swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa as President of South Africa.
This comes after Jacob Zuma resigned as president of the country on Wednesday night. He was recalled by the African National Congress on Tuesday.
WATCH: President Jacob Zuma resigns
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.