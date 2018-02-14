Capetonians warned against complacency after Day Zero pushed back
Day Zero is now only expected on 4 June.
CAPE TOWN – There are warnings from the City of Cape Town this morning for residents not to become complacent now that Day Zero has been pushed back even further.
Day Zero's now only expected on 4 June.
Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson says the pushing back of Day Zero is mostly due to decreased water usage by the agricultural sector.
“The agricultural sector got to the limit of their allocation and the Department of Water Affairs has ceased supply on them.”
But urban use is also down to all-time lows, reaching 526 million litres a day over the past week.
Nielson is hoping that consumption will continue to decline.
“We don’t believe the full effect of our measures has yet been felt throughout the system.”
The National Disaster Management Centre on Tuesday reclassified the drought a national disaster, laying the ground work for the Co-Operative Governance ministry to formally declare it.
Cogta hopes it will be able to make the formal declaration within a month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
