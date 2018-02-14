Calm before the storm? All quiet at Zuma residence

While the country expects a big announcement from President Jacob Zuma today, there’s nothing happening at his official residence to suggest anything out of the ordinary.

PRETORIA – With speculation mounting that President Jacob Zuma may address the nation to formally announce his resignation, it’s all quiet at his official residence in Pretoria.

A convoy of about five vehicles was seen leaving the estate earlier on Wednesday morning but it’s not known who was being transported.

Several state vehicles have been seen entering and leaving the residence, but this appears to be regular traffic for this national key point.

It was reported last night that Zuma would address a press conference at 10am this morning, but this has been rejected by the Presidency.