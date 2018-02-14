ANC urged to fix internal squabbles as a matter of urgency

The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed on Tuesday that Jacob Zuma had been recalled

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) has been told to fix its internal squabbles as a matter of urgency and not allow the country to go rudderless for any longer.

The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed on Tuesday that Jacob Zuma had been recalled, but there is no indication when he will formally resign.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)’s Ben Theron says the ANC’s problems have a ripple effect throughout the country and government.

“The party business is directly affecting government, and that affects normal citizens like you and I. This is unfortunate because they should be focusing on running the country, as opposed to fixing internal squabbles.”

The Public Servants Association’s Tahir Maepa says the issue must be resolved urgently.

“These issues are of great concern, but we’re confident they’re capable of resolving it. The issue here is that it needs to be resolved as soon as possible.”

The ANC expects President Jacob Zuma to respond to its recall by Wednesday.

