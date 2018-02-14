ANC Parly caucus meeting throws National Assembly programme into disarray
A host of portfolio committee meetings scheduled for this morning have been moved to the afternoon to accommodate the special meeting.
CAPE TOWN - An urgent meeting of Parliament's ANC caucus on Wednesday has thrown the planned schedule of the National Assembly into disarray.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has confirmed the caucus meeting has been called to discuss the national executive committee's decision to recall President Jacob Zuma.
Last week Parliament's presiding officers said that the business of the legislature was not being affected by the current leadership impasse.
But shortly after the ANC's announcement of its special caucus meeting, House chairperson Cedrick Frolick ordered that portfolio meetings scheduled for the morning be moved to the afternoon.
The resumption of the Eskom inquiry will still go ahead with testimony from mining house, Exxaro.
And the Social Development committee is still expected to get a progress report on the Sassa grant payments debacle.
But the Justice committee says that it is postponing its meeting and an appearance by the Public Protector until next week.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane was due to discuss recent comments that she's made about her investigation into the Estina dairy farm.
