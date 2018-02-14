ANC MPs to be briefed on Zuma recall at special caucus meeting

It’s expected that they will discuss how the matter might be handled in Parliament in the days to come.

CAPE TOWN - As the nation waits for a response from Jacob Zuma following his recall by the African National Congress (ANC), top political party office bearers are due to meet at Parliament on Wednesday morning.

The recall and its fallout has disrupted the parliamentary programme for the day, while government announced on Tuesday that a Cabinet meeting has also been postponed.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte are expected to attend when the ANC’s parliamentary caucus has a special meeting on Wednesday morning.

ANC MPs will be briefed on the national executive committee (NEC)’s decision to recall Zuma.

Although Zuma has been officially recalled by his party, a decision that Magashule says is non-negotiable, he must still formally resign as the country’s president and tender an official letter to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

The chief whips of all parties are also expected to meet, but EWN understands that their meeting has been pushed back to this afternoon, possibly to allow for some sort of announcement from the Union Buildings.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)