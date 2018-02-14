Popular Topics
ANC in WC asks Zille to postpone Sopa

The African National Congress in the Western Cape says the State of the Nation must take preference as it sets the tone for the State of the Province.

Premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille addressing the crowds at the Cape Town Stadium during the Nelson Mandela memorial on 11 December 2013. Picture: Stephen Phillipson/EWN.
Premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille addressing the crowds at the Cape Town Stadium during the Nelson Mandela memorial on 11 December 2013. Picture: Stephen Phillipson/EWN.
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has asked Premier Helen Zille to postpone her State of The Province Address (Sopa) scheduled for Friday.

The ANC says the State of the Nation Address (Sona) must take preference.

The ANC’s Khaya Magaxa said: “They're supposed to allow Sona to take place so that it can set a pace and tone for the entire nation. It would appear as if we’re a separate state if we continue with Sopa.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the chief whips of political parties met at Parliament to discuss Thursday's motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the governing party has a clear plan following Thursday’s vote of no confidence in the president; with a morning sitting on Friday to elect a new resident, subject to availability of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng or a judge nominated by him.

This would be followed by the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday evening.

The ANC says it has resolved that its President Cyril Ramaphosa should deliver the Sona, with general agreement among parties that the speech should be on Friday.

Mthembu says the nation must now move on.

WATCH: Chief whips meet in Parliament

BUDGET DAY

With budget day a week away, the question now is who will deliver it?

Mthembu has promised the Budget will go ahead as planned.

“We wouldn’t want to disturb any matters of the Budget.”

But Mthembu has noted that a motion of no confidence ousting Zuma means his entire Cabinet will go with him.

“Then it’s a different ball game altogether.”

That would open the way for Ramaphosa to reshuffle his Cabinet, putting a question mark over whether Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will deliver the Budget speech next week.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

