Go

[ALERT] 3 arrested in Hawks raids on Gupta properties

The net seems to be closing on the controversial family, who have been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.

Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have now confirmed that three people have been arrested as the Hawks continue to raid various properties, including the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

The net seems to be closing on the controversial family, who have been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.

It's being reported that a Gupta brother and a business associate were arrested during Wednesday morning's operation.

Eyewitness News understands, from highly-placed sources, that Hawks officials are now moving to other areas in the province to arrest more people linked to the Free State dairy farm project.

The Hawk's Hangwani Mulaudzi says that they are awaiting more info.

"We will get official information from the team leader. We don't have this information now."

He says that a widespread operation by the Hawks is underway: "We have a plan that is in place and once we get official confirmation, We'll be able to communicate that."

Eyewitness News understands that the raid at Saxonwold at the Gupta compound has now been completed and most Hawks officials have left.

The raid at the Saxonwold premises started in the early hours of the morning but only Gupta security officers are now stationed outside the gates.

