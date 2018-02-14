[ALERT] 3 arrested in Hawks raids on Gupta properties
The net seems to be closing on the controversial family, who have been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have now confirmed that three people have been arrested as the Hawks continue to raid various properties, including the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.
The net seems to be closing on the controversial family, who have been implicated in a string of corruption and money laundering allegations.
It's being reported that a Gupta brother and a business associate were arrested during Wednesday morning's operation.
Eyewitness News understands, from highly-placed sources, that Hawks officials are now moving to other areas in the province to arrest more people linked to the Free State dairy farm project.
The Hawk's Hangwani Mulaudzi says that they are awaiting more info.
"We will get official information from the team leader. We don't have this information now."
He says that a widespread operation by the Hawks is underway: "We have a plan that is in place and once we get official confirmation, We'll be able to communicate that."
There is a heavy police and Hawks presence outside the Gupta family's home in Saxonwold. Credit: Mia Lindeque/EWN#Guptas pic.twitter.com/rg9ZQR6FLL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
#Guptas A police helicopter spotted here in Saxonwold. Gates remain closed. pic.twitter.com/fUeRS5VPUA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
These properties in Bedfordview visited by the Hawks this morning belong to key Gupta lieutenant Ashok Narayan, former MD of Sahara Systems. #Guptas pic.twitter.com/044EvAr2w9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
Eyewitness News understands that the raid at Saxonwold at the Gupta compound has now been completed and most Hawks officials have left.
The raid at the Saxonwold premises started in the early hours of the morning but only Gupta security officers are now stationed outside the gates.
