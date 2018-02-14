Africa gets first genome sequencing facility

Construction at the African Genomics Centre is underway and is expected to be completed in June.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has collaborated with the Beijing Genomics Institute to established the continent’s first genomic sequencing facility.

Alterations in one’s DNA sequence can cause disease.

DNA alterations are detected through the process of genomic sequencing and this gives an indication of one’s risk of developing certain conditions

Rizwana Mia, the head of the South African Medical Research Council’s precision medicine programme, says: “We’ve grown to understand that the African genome holds a large amount of diversity."

The R95 million project will be based at the SAMRC premises in Parow Valley.

