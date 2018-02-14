9 killed after vehicles washed away in WC flash floods

In the first incident, five people were killed near Villiersdorp early on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - At least nine people have died in two separate road accidents in the Cape after their vehicles were washed away in floods.

In the first incident, five people were killed near Villiersdorp early on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa explains: “A driver and four of his passengers were washed away due to flooding. The five occupants jumped out of their vehicle and the water washed them away. During another incident in the Montagu area, yet another vehicle was also confronted by a mass of water, and four male occupants lost their lives due to flooding.

(Edited of Shimoney Regter)