2 suspects set to surrender to Hawks following Gupta raids

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they’re carrying out various raids at a number of properties, including the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold in relation to the Vrede Farm investigations.

Three people have now been arrested and two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks.

The operation at the Gupta residence has now ended.

Meanwhile, the property visited by the Hawks in Bedfordview on Wednesday is owned by Gupta lieutenant and former MD of Sahara Systems Ashok Narayan.

Residents of Bedfordview say the Hawks were at a peach-coloured house on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren on Wednesday morning, but they also targeted the neighbouring property, a large, newly-built grey mansion.

These properties in Bedfordview visited by the Hawks this morning belong to key Gupta lieutenant Ashok Narayan, former MD of Sahara Systems. #Guptas pic.twitter.com/044EvAr2w9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

At around 8:30am, Kings Road was closed off to traffic and there was a helicopter hovering above.

Residents of Bedfordview say they have been suspicious about these properties for some time. They says they laid complaints when workers building the mansion claimed they were being paid with government issue pension checks that bounced.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)