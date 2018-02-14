Popular Topics
Go

2 suspects set to surrender to Hawks following Gupta raids

The Hawks say they’re carrying out various raids at a number of properties, including the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold in relation to the Vrede Farm investigations.

Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they’re carrying out various raids at a number of properties, including the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold in relation to the Vrede Farm investigations.

Three people have now been arrested and two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks.

The operation at the Gupta residence has now ended.

Meanwhile, the property visited by the Hawks in Bedfordview on Wednesday is owned by Gupta lieutenant and former MD of Sahara Systems Ashok Narayan.

Residents of Bedfordview say the Hawks were at a peach-coloured house on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren on Wednesday morning, but they also targeted the neighbouring property, a large, newly-built grey mansion.

At around 8:30am, Kings Road was closed off to traffic and there was a helicopter hovering above.

Residents of Bedfordview say they have been suspicious about these properties for some time. They says they laid complaints when workers building the mansion claimed they were being paid with government issue pension checks that bounced.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

