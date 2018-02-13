SA reacts to Zuma's recall: 'It's not worth the paper it's printed on'

Some South Africans have taken to social media to express their frustrations after the ANC announced that Jacob Zuma has been recalled.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has recalled Jacob Zuma, but those who are keen to see him leave immediately will have to keep their champagne on ice, unfortunately.

According to ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule Zuma has proposed resigning with a notice of three to six months and is yet to respond. This means he isn't gone, yet.

