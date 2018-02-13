Van Breda's defence to argue he wasn't behind murders

The State wrapped up its closing arguments on Monday and today, the defense will have its chance.

CAPE TOWN - Henri van Breda's legal team has one last shot on Tuesday to convince the court that he wasn't the one behind the attacks on his family.

The State wrapped up its closing arguments on Monday and today, the defense will have its chance.

The prosecution has argued that the circumstantial evidence against him is enough to prove that Van Breda was the one who killed his parents and brother and attempted to kill his sister.

While prosecutor Susan Galloway delivered her closing arguments yesterday, defense advocate Pieter Botha frequently shook his head, feverishly scribbled notes and muttered to his colleague next to him.

At one point Botha got up to apologise for his reactions, saying he'll wait his turn to give a rebuttal and today is his chance to do just that.

It's likely he'll give answer to Galloway's argument that the defense's expert witnesses were not objective and that they did not perform the duties of expert witnesses.

Galloway also argued that the attacks were planned based on various factors like Van Breda arming himself with weapons he found in the kitchen and the close proximity of where all the family members were attacked.

She further argued that Van Breda tampered with the crime scene after the attack to set the scene for his version of events, and that he gave police false information to mislead them.

WATCH: Van Breda trial: State argues premeditated murder