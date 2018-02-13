Van Breda's defence to argue he wasn't behind murders
The State wrapped up its closing arguments on Monday and today, the defense will have its chance.
CAPE TOWN - Henri van Breda's legal team has one last shot on Tuesday to convince the court that he wasn't the one behind the attacks on his family.
The State wrapped up its closing arguments on Monday and today, the defense will have its chance.
The prosecution has argued that the circumstantial evidence against him is enough to prove that Van Breda was the one who killed his parents and brother and attempted to kill his sister.
While prosecutor Susan Galloway delivered her closing arguments yesterday, defense advocate Pieter Botha frequently shook his head, feverishly scribbled notes and muttered to his colleague next to him.
At one point Botha got up to apologise for his reactions, saying he'll wait his turn to give a rebuttal and today is his chance to do just that.
It's likely he'll give answer to Galloway's argument that the defense's expert witnesses were not objective and that they did not perform the duties of expert witnesses.
Galloway also argued that the attacks were planned based on various factors like Van Breda arming himself with weapons he found in the kitchen and the close proximity of where all the family members were attacked.
She further argued that Van Breda tampered with the crime scene after the attack to set the scene for his version of events, and that he gave police false information to mislead them.
WATCH: Van Breda trial: State argues premeditated murder
More in Local
-
Accused in Parkwood mass shooting given four life sentences
-
Mbeki Foundation: Zuma recall long overdue
-
Opposition parties, alliance partners respond to Zuma recall
-
[WATCH] ANC NEC recalls President Zuma
-
Defence: DA manipulating rules of council to remove de Lille
-
Prasa to reopen CT central line, beef up safety
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.