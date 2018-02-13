Popular Topics
[UPDATE] ANC NEC briefing moved to 2pm

Monday's meeting was called to discuss and finalise President Jacob Zuma's future as head of state.

FILE: The African National Congress's (ANC) top six at the NEC meeting in Irene, Tshwane on 18 January 2017. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
FILE: The African National Congress's (ANC) top six at the NEC meeting in Irene, Tshwane on 18 January 2017. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) will hold a press briefing on Tuesday on the outcome of the special national executive meeting held on Monday.

After initially being scheduled for midday, the ANC briefing has been pushed back to 2pm ostensibly for the party to inform its structures of the NEC's decision on President Jacob Zuma's fate first.

The meeting was called to discuss and finalise Zuma's future as head of state. The president has been under pressure to leave office following Cyril Ramaphosa's election as ANC president at the party's national conference in December.

It is understood that, following a lengthy meeting lasting almost thirteen hours on Monday, the ANC's NEC has decided to recall Jacob Zuma. The president, though, has refused to go, with sources in the ANC NEC saying that he told Ramaphosa and the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule - who drove to Zuma's official residence in Pretoria to break the news to him - "you can do what you want to do."

The briefing will be held at the party's Chief Albert Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg.

WATCH: #ZumaExit: What happened overnight

Timeline

