Still no clarity on when State of the Nation Address will take place
It is now one week since the unprecedented postponement of the State of the Nation Address.
CAPE TOWN - With the country still officially in the dark about the outcome of the African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting, there is still no clarity about when or whether the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will still go ahead.
Eyewitness News has established that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members, who would have formed part of the ceremonial guard, are under orders to head for Kimberley where Armed Forces Day is to be celebrated next Wednesday.
That’s also when the 2018 Budget is due to be delivered in Parliament.
Meanwhile, the National Assembly's programme for Wednesday has been re-jigged to accommodate a special meeting of the ANC's parliamentary caucus.
EWN understands that Wednesday’s special meeting of the ANC caucus will be attended by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte.
It’s been called by ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu in the wake of Monday’s marathon session of the party’s national executive committee.
Mthembu’s spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli confirmed the caucus meeting had been called but told EWN the agenda was confidential.
EWN understands that ANC MPs will be briefed on the NEC meeting and its outcomes.
It is now one week since the unprecedented postponement of the State of the Nation Address.
DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says that it will be difficult to schedule the address next week.
“It will be difficult to manage two big days in one week. You don’t want the Sona overshadowing the Budget and vice versa.”
Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is expected to respond to a fresh deadline from the EFF on its demand that its motion of no confidence be debated this week instead of next Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Government postpones Cabinet meeting
-
EFF calls on opposition, ANC to support motion against 'self-obsessed' Zuma
-
Abrahams sets deadline for recommendations in Zuma case
-
Zuma recall launches SA back into world headlines
-
Mbeki Foundation: Zuma recall long overdue
-
Opposition parties, alliance partners respond to Zuma recall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.