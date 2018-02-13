SIU: Summons issued against Motsoeneng over R21m owed to SABC

The Special Investigating Unit says the money includes an R11.4 million success fee which Hlaudi Motsoeneng allegedly received for the SABC and MultiChoice archives deal.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has told Parliament it has issued a summons against former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for more than R21 million he owes the state broadcaster.

The SIU briefed Parliament’s Communications Committee earlier on Tuesday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme said: “The SIU has confirmed to the Portfolio Committee of Communication that a summons has been issued against Motsoeneng for R21 million he owes the public broadcaster.”

The R21 million relates to two separate claims: “The money includes an R11.4 million success fee which Motsoeneng allegedly received for the SABC and MultiChoice archives deal. R10.5 million that the public broadcaster lost as a result of hiring and firing staff,” van Damme said.

Committee Chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana was not immediately available for comment.

The opposition party says it welcomes the actions by the SIU adding that all stolen money must be returned to the public purse.

Hlaudi said hewill be defending the claim by the SIU.

“I can’t comment. The matter has been referred to my lawyer and we will be defending it in court.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)