SIU: Summons issued against Motsoeneng over R21m owed to SABC
The Special Investigating Unit says the money includes an R11.4 million success fee which Hlaudi Motsoeneng allegedly received for the SABC and MultiChoice archives deal.
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has told Parliament it has issued a summons against former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for more than R21 million he owes the state broadcaster.
The SIU briefed Parliament’s Communications Committee earlier on Tuesday.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme said: “The SIU has confirmed to the Portfolio Committee of Communication that a summons has been issued against Motsoeneng for R21 million he owes the public broadcaster.”
The R21 million relates to two separate claims: “The money includes an R11.4 million success fee which Motsoeneng allegedly received for the SABC and MultiChoice archives deal. R10.5 million that the public broadcaster lost as a result of hiring and firing staff,” van Damme said.
Committee Chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana was not immediately available for comment.
The opposition party says it welcomes the actions by the SIU adding that all stolen money must be returned to the public purse.
Hlaudi said hewill be defending the claim by the SIU.
“I can’t comment. The matter has been referred to my lawyer and we will be defending it in court.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Accused in Parkwood mass shooting given four life sentences
-
Mbeki Foundation: Zuma recall long overdue
-
Opposition parties, alliance partners respond to Zuma recall
-
[WATCH] ANC NEC recalls President Zuma
-
Defence: DA manipulating rules of council to remove de Lille
-
Prasa to reopen CT central line, beef up safety
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.