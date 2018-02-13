Sitole reveals new crime fighting strategy
It involves the development of the Modus Operandi Analysis Centre in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Police want to employ a proactive approach to crimefighting with its new modus operandi.
It’s among the strategies announced by National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole in Bishops Lavis on Tuesday.
It involves the development of the Modus Operandi Analysis Centre.
Sithole says they’re targeting known criminal syndicates.
“With the modus operandi counter strategy, we intend to destroy modus operandi or prevent it before it’s executed and secondly we’re going to be profiling the criminals through the modus operandi.”
Sitole says the so-called turnaround vision, will also focus on attacks against its members.
The commissioner is on a roadshow across the country discussing community safety.
WATCH: SAPS launches turnaround plan in Cape Town
