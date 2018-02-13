SA athlete assaulted by white men wants justice

Thabang Mosiako was supposed to travel to Algeria next month to compete in the African Championships but says doctors first want to run a set of tests.

JOHANNESBURG – A South African long distance athlete who fell victim to an alleged racial attack in Potchefstroom says he is angry and wants to see justice.

Thabang Mosiako and his friend Rantso Mokopane were assaulted over a week ago when they allegedly tried to correct a group of white young men who were swearing at a cashier.

Mosiako was supposed to travel to Algeria next month to compete in the African Championships but says doctors first want to run a set of tests. He is a 5,000m athletics champion and runs for the Nedbank running club.

He was discharged from hospital last week with three stitches to his head.

Mosiako says he hopes to still compete next month and represent his country in the 10km race.

“I’m angry at this moment. Next month I’ll have to go represent those guys that beat me here.”

Police are yet to make any arrests.