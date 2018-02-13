SA athlete assaulted by white men wants justice

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

SA athlete assaulted by white men wants justice

Thabang Mosiako was supposed to travel to Algeria next month to compete in the African Championships but says doctors first want to run a set of tests.

Top SA runner Thabang Mosiako pictured in hospital following an attack. Picture: facebook.com
Top SA runner Thabang Mosiako pictured in hospital following an attack. Picture: facebook.com
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – A South African long distance athlete who fell victim to an alleged racial attack in Potchefstroom says he is angry and wants to see justice.

Thabang Mosiako and his friend Rantso Mokopane were assaulted over a week ago when they allegedly tried to correct a group of white young men who were swearing at a cashier.

Mosiako was supposed to travel to Algeria next month to compete in the African Championships but says doctors first want to run a set of tests. He is a 5,000m athletics champion and runs for the Nedbank running club.

He was discharged from hospital last week with three stitches to his head.

Mosiako says he hopes to still compete next month and represent his country in the 10km race.

“I’m angry at this moment. Next month I’ll have to go represent those guys that beat me here.”

Police are yet to make any arrests.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA