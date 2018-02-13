Popular Topics
SA artist unveils Marikana massacre-inspired exhibition at NY museum

Haroon Gunn-Salie has created the piece called “Senzenina” for the New Museum’s Triennial, which brings together young artists from 19 countries.

Seventeen cowering figures made of mixed media greet museum-goers at the New York museum as part of a Marikana massacre-inspired exhibit by South African artist Haroon Gunn-Salie. Picture: Nadia Neophytou/EWN
Seventeen cowering figures made of mixed media greet museum-goers at the New York museum as part of a Marikana massacre-inspired exhibit by South African artist Haroon Gunn-Salie. Picture: Nadia Neophytou/EWN
9 hours ago

NEW YORK - A South African artist is taking unanswered questions around the 2012 Marikana massacre to a major exhibition at a New York museum.

Haroon Gunn-Salie has created the piece called “Senzenina”, paying tribute to those who were killed at the Lonmin mine, for the New Museum’s Triennial which brings together young artists from 19 countries.

Seventeen cowering figures made of mixed media greet museum-goers as they enter the 3rd floor of the new museum, the sound of bullets firing plays overhead.

Gunn-Salie says he wanted to address questions of accountability and justice around Marikana.

“What is the most violent incident against citizens since 1960s in South Africa and was really a rapture point in our democratic moment?”

And to keep the issue in the public light.

“And that it enters global consciousness, it can be international solidarity with our struggle.”

The exhibition will run until May.

