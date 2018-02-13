Regulator concerned over MiWay's processing of King Zwelithini's personal info
A recorded conversation between the Zulu King and the insurance company has been leaked online.
JOHANNESBURG – The Information Regulator says that it's noted with concern the recent reports that MiWay allegedly processed personal information of King Goodwill Zwelithini unlawfully.
In the exchange, a sales agent can be heard speaking to Zwelithini, apparently unaware that he was speaking to the king.
The conversation ends amicably.
But the regulator's Pansy Tlakula says that if Zwelithini didn't give his consent to MiWay to process his personal information, then the call was unlawful.
“It says that the owner of the information must confirm to the processing of his or her personal information; that’s the first thing. We don’t know whether King Zwelithini gives consent to MiWay for processing of his personal information.”
At the same time, MiWay has declined to comment on the matter, saying that talks are underway with King Zwelithini.
