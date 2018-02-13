Rand dips as ANC fails to give Zuma deadline
Just moments after that statement was made the currency weakened to R11.92 to the dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand reacted to the African National Congress' (ANC) announcement that President Jacob Zuma has not been given a deadline to respond after the party decided to recall him.
Just moments after that statement was made on Tuesday afternoon, the currency weakened to R11.92 to the dollar.
During the question and answer session a short while ago, Secretary-General Ace Magashule told reporters that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will address the state of the nation address.
Zuma has been under pressure to leave office following Cyril Ramaphosa's election as ANC president at the party's national conference in December.
It is understood that, following a lengthy meeting lasting almost 13 hours, the ANC's NEC has decided to recall Zuma.
The ANC says its leaders had fruitful and constructive engagements with Zuma.
Asked what was fruitful or constructive about the discussions if they failed to agree on his removal, Magashule confirmed that President Zuma wanted to serve for three more months before resigning, but the secretary-general says the ANC was concerned about the anxiety around the issue.
He says they have given Zuma time and space to respond, adding that they haven’t given him a deadline but expect him to respond on Wednesday.
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.