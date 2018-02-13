Protesters gather at court in support of CT Mayor De Lille

CAPE TOWN - A group of protesters has gathered outside the Western Cape High Court in support of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on Tuesday.

Economic Freedom Fighters Advocate Dali Mpofu will represent de Lille in her legal challenge of Democratic Alliance (DA) regulations.

She’s turned to the court to have a looming motion of confidence against her, brought by the city’s DA caucus, done through a secret ballot.

It’ll be debated on Thursday in the city council.

Protesters say they don’t want De Lille to go.

De Lille is embroiled in a public spat with the DA. The party has accused her of bringing it into disrepute, among other things.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday emphasised that it’s time for new leadership in the city.

A crowd of #DeLille supporters gathered on the steps of the Western Cape High Court @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/DWcoiTPe2q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018