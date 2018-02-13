Prasa to reopen CT central line, beef up safety

The decision to close the line was taken following the murder of a Prasa security guard in Khayelitsha and it remained closed due to infrastructure damage.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has finally committed to reopening Metrorail's central line within six days.

The Cape's busiest route has been down for more than five weeks.

Prasa CEO Cromet Molepo said: “The central line will be working before the end of next week. We have given the guys six days. We might even reopen it earlier.”

He's also revealed how the agency plans to improve safety and security.

“We have got now armoured vehicles which will be protecting the area 24/7. We will also be bringing in drones which will fly at night. And so we are starting to secure the area.”

Earlier this year, Prasa conceded its plan to secure the rail network was not working but now Molepo seems confident these new measures will ensure more safety.